Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $51.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CCL. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie set a $53.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.45.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. Carnival has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 12,460.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 22.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,980 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter valued at about $58,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 131.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 34.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,960,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,998,000 after purchasing an additional 757,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

