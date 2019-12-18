Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $176.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $159.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.37. 5,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,508. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $125.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.46.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The business had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at $427,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $1,375,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,985,552.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,773 shares of company stock valued at $18,988,930. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

