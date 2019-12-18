Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $176.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $159.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.37. 5,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,508. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $125.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.46.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The business had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at $427,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $1,375,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,985,552.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,773 shares of company stock valued at $18,988,930. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares MSCI Italy ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th
iShares MSCI Italy ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th
iShares MSCI India ETF Announces $0.03 Semi-annual Dividend
iShares MSCI India ETF Announces $0.03 Semi-annual Dividend
iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.93 on December 20th
iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.93 on December 20th
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.78
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.78
Steelcase Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance
Steelcase Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report