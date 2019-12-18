Sandler O’Neill Initiates Coverage on Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Analysts at Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. Hometrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.73 million for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

In other news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $205,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $74,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,752 shares of company stock worth $864,628. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

