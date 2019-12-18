Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Morgan Stanley

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.69% from the company’s current price.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $118.82 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.98 and its 200-day moving average is $111.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $1,112,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,731.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,616,360. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $6,804,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 463,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,807,000 after buying an additional 21,873 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

