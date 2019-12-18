FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $183.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on FDX. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.92.
Shares of FDX opened at $163.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31.
In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,614.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 11,911.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,177 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $84,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after acquiring an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
Featured Article: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.