FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $183.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FDX. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.92.

Shares of FDX opened at $163.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,614.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 11,911.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,177 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $84,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after acquiring an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

