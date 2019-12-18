UBS Group Raises Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $65.00

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

IART has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of IART stock opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. Integra Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 520,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $31,704,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,149.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $1,039,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

