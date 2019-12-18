IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Given $5.75 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IRIDEX an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert Earle Grove acquired 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Insiders have acquired 29,600 shares of company stock worth $59,450 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IRIDEX by 119.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at $677,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at $554,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IRIDEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.40. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 23.42%. As a group, analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

