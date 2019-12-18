Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on Mobile Mini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 565.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

