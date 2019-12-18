Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.48. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 11,090 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $50,126.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

