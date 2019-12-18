Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,348.33 ($30.89).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Experian in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,530 ($33.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,641 ($34.74). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,463.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,458.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

