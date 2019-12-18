STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Receives $19.02 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on STM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 555.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

