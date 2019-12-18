STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Receives $19.02 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on STM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STMicroelectronics news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 555.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

