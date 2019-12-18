Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALA shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC raised Altagas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

ALA opened at C$19.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83. Altagas has a twelve month low of C$11.87 and a twelve month high of C$20.87.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$998.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Altagas’s payout ratio is 30.70%.

In related news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.12, for a total transaction of C$764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,251.52.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

