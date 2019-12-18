Analysts Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT at $17.83

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

NYSE:KRG opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 63.50%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $269,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 872,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,208,000 after buying an additional 135,766 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 130,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

