Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Price Target at $2.22

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $1.36 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $378.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,062,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,492 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $1,475,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 730.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 681,674 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 188.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 997,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 652,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Precision Drilling by 81.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,148,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 516,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

