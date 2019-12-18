Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.60 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.58%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

NYSE:WOR opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

WOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

