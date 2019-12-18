Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.08 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.45-3.60 EPS.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.25.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $663,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $231,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 425,574 shares of company stock worth $15,847,705. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.