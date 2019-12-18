iShares International Developed Property ETF (WPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.5903 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares International Developed Property ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Shares of WPS opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $40.22.

Get iShares International Developed Property ETF alerts:

iShares International Developed Property ETF Company Profile

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Property ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Property ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.