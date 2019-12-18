iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.8949 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

JKF opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.90. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $117.17.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

