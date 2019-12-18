iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.8949 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
JKF opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.90. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $117.17.
iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
