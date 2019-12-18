iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.78

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.7807 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Get iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF alerts:

About iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.