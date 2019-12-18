iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WOOD)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

WOOD opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $66.92.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.