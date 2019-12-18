iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4192 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Focused Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

FOVL opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $51.70.

