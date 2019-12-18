iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

IETC opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75.

Dividend History for iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

