iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (IEFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 20th

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of BATS:IEFN opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Dividend History for iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th
iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th
iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.78
iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.78
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.12
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.12
iShares Focused Value Factor ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th
iShares Focused Value Factor ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th
iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11
iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11
iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 20th
iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 20th


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report