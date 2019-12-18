iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFEU) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4199 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

IFEU opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54. iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

