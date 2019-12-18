iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6043 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

BATS:VLUE opened at $88.59 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26.

