iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.43

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4254 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

NYSEARCA ACWF opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

Dividend History for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

