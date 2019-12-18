iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Dec 18th, 2019

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1789 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14.

Dividend History for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

