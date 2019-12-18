iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (EUMV) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.22 on December 20th

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2154 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of EUMV stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Dividend History for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares MSCI Italy ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th
iShares MSCI Italy ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th
iShares MSCI India ETF Announces $0.03 Semi-annual Dividend
iShares MSCI India ETF Announces $0.03 Semi-annual Dividend
iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.93 on December 20th
iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.93 on December 20th
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.78
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.78
Steelcase Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance
Steelcase Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report