iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (EUMV) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.22 on December 20th

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2154 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of EUMV stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

