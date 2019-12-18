Brokerages Set NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Target Price at $38.75

Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTGR. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $44.00 target price on shares of NetGear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $64,021.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $213,617.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,095 shares of company stock worth $462,090 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetGear by 184.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 48,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 31,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the third quarter worth about $2,799,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetGear by 62.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 36,145 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the third quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in NetGear in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $24.75 on Friday. NetGear has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $716.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.22 million. NetGear had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.48%. NetGear’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetGear will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

