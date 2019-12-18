Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Receives $43.01 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHCT shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $49.17.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.40%.

In other news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 49.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 318.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

