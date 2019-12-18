Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.61.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

In related news, CFO James M. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,028 shares in the company, valued at $659,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Motco bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

