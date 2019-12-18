Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $13,256,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 458,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,654,000 after acquiring an additional 342,185 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 785,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $35,415,000 after acquiring an additional 108,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. Comcast has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

