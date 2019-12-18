Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.70-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.6-24.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.52 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 5.75-5.85 EPS.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.78. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $132.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.64.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $1,312,151.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,767,331,888.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,302,654 shares valued at $152,329,047. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

