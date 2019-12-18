Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

BATRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. FBN Securities began coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.31 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.44.

Shares of BATRA opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 243,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,662,056.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the second quarter worth $800,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 113.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 206.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the second quarter worth $2,933,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 267,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

