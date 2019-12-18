Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, TradeOgre, CoinBene and Kucoin. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $33.27 million and $111,267.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,926,205,503 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Liquid, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.