Komodo Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $60.06 million and $2.63 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00007694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00424992 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00076033 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00097895 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002488 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000392 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,440,955 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Crex24, HitBTC, Bittrex, BarterDEX and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KMDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.