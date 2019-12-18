American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVD. Loop Capital reduced their price target on American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded American Vanguard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $531.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.37. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.75%. American Vanguard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 91.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 95,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 8.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 46,637 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 151.2% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 47,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 28,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

