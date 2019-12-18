Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has $80.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BNS. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Desjardins raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.56.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.684 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,556.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

