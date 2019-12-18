Apple’s (AAPL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has a $325.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $290.00.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.53.
Apple stock opened at $280.41 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $281.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,245.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares in the company, valued at $52,025,723.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,998 shares of company stock valued at $42,351,593 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $809,074,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
