Apple’s (AAPL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has a $325.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $290.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.53.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $280.41 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $281.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,245.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares in the company, valued at $52,025,723.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,998 shares of company stock valued at $42,351,593 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $809,074,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.