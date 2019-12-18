NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.93.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $228.29 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $228.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day moving average of $178.57. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,142 shares of company stock worth $13,262,320 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 149,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,502,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2,473.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 172.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 11.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $63,436,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.