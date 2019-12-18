SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.30. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $291,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Helios Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 540,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,393 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

