Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Bird from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

BLBD stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. The company had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth about $3,840,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth about $2,201,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 2.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

