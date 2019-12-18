Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PINE opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

