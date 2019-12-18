Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

KEQU opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. Kewaunee Scientific has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $34.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 3.63% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

