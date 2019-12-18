SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $402.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $369.71.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $315.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,949 shares of company stock valued at $39,615,261. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.