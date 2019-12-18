Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.30-11.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.78. Lennox International also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 11.15-11.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LII. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $285.00 price objective on Lennox International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $207.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.27.

Get Lennox International alerts:

NYSE:LII opened at $258.58 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $203.63 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.59 and a 200-day moving average of $257.28.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.07). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $2,008,045.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $313,149.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,024 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.