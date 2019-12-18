SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

SWTX opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.10. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $32.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 403,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.94% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

