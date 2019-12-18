Stipend (SPD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $185,520.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $185,520.00 and $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 66.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00057379 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00059225 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00627706 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00240259 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005198 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00093337 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001940 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,449,628 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

