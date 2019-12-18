AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

AB opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $877.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.27 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 243,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 118,529 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 22,569.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.