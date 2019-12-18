Skyline Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,628 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,585% compared to the typical daily volume of 156 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. Skyline has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $35.53.

SKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $469,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,814 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $363,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,948.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,751 shares of company stock worth $4,383,585 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Skyline by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Skyline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Skyline by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Skyline by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

